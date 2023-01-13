Zimbabwe: Rugara Urges Football to Embrace Reforms

THE Zimbabwe Football Restructuring Committee has urged the domestic football leadership to embrace the recommendations contained in their final report to assist in transforming the face of the game in the country.

The report is a product of one year of intense research and it aims to address the current status quo within football structures and administration and offers solutions designed to usher in a new and refreshing chapter for local football.

Zimbabwean football has suffered from several years of corruption and mismanagement which eventually led to the suspension of ZIFA's membership by FIFA last year.

"In line with its terms of reference, the ZIFA Restructuring Committee conducted stakeholder engagement forums with the goal of providing a comprehensive report detailing findings, recommendations, reforms, and strategies for the proper administration of football in Zimbabwe.

"This mission is also consistent with the overarching objectives of FIFA outlined in Article 2 of the FIFA Statutes," said the committee's chairman Blessing Rugara.

The ZIFA Restructuring Committee was appointed by the Sports and Recreation Commission in December 2021 as part of the strategic roadmap towards addressing the issues that have affected football management and administration in Zimbabwe.

It was appointed in line with the provisions of Section 21, as well as 19(b) and 20 (c) of the SRC Act to tackle issues of strategic nature in the search for solutions in Zimbabwe's perennial football administration problems.

The committee submitted its final report of findings and recommendations to the Sports and Recreation Commission on December 23, 2022 and their tenure ended on December 31, 2022.

"The Committee's Report is divided into three parts and includes specific recommendations:

"1. A presentation titled 'Final Report of the ZIFA RC,' which is a summative report that aggregates recommendations arising from the committee's deliberations.

"2. Annexure 1, a "Findings Report of the ZIFA RC," which is a comprehensive summation of the ideas, deliberations, and submissions that framed the committee's work.

"3. Annexure 2, "Proposals for Constitutional Reform," which provides context for the discussions around the ZIFA Constitution, which the committee views as the key to restructuring ZIFA and charting a new way forward.

"Our desire is for ZIFA to be reformed and transformed. ZIFA should not be a cash cow that serves a select few and undermines the national interest. The nation deserves to have a football organisation that best reflects Zimbabwe's abilities and aspirations.

"We commend the Government for embracing the reform agenda and are optimistic that the relevant institutions will adopt the committee's recommendations to enable:

"1. The adoption of a new, progressive Constitution for ZIFA.

"2. Management and financial accountability at all levels.

"3. Legal prescriptions and standards for sports administration.

"4. A self-sustaining National Team Program that is autonomous from ZIFA.

"5. The attraction of private sector interest in reforming ZIFA."

The Sports Commission are currently reviewing the document and will forward it to the relevant authorities once they are satisfied.