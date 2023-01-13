Tanzania: 'Peace, Unity Spearhead Zanzibar Development'

ZANZIBAR President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi has said that tremendous achievements recorded in isles after 59 years of the Revolution are due to the prevailing peace, unity and solidarity among Zanzibaris.

President Mwinyi said without pace it could be difficult for isles to attain social economic development.

It could be difficult for the government to successfully implement its development plans including the 2020-2025 Chama Cha Mapinduzi Manifesto and Zanzibar Development Vision 2050 and Zanzibar Five Year Development Plan (ZADEP).

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks on the eve of the 59th Zanzibar Revolution which was marked yesterday.

"I would like to extend my gratitude to all Zanzibaris for continuing to uphold peace, unity and solidarity while considering the government's intention to encourage reconciliation and get rid of all things that could cause hatred and discrimination," Dr Mwinyi said.

He urged them to continue working hard and ensure that everyone contributes to isles development and benefit from the available resources.

He reminded that the founding fathers led by the late Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume volunteered to initiate liberation struggle which led to the overthrew the Sultan of Zanzibar and his mainly Arab government

"Indeed, we have the right and duty to celebrate our glorious Revolution of 1964 and to maintain it as it is the basis of our unity, peace and development" he insisted.

He noted: "the 1964 Revolution has surely helped to open a new chapter of development for Zanzibar and its people."

Dr Mwinyi said the 1964 Revolution was a beacon of unity, peace and development. These revolution celebrations are part of honouring the great work done by our founding fathers.

In a related development, Dr Mwinyi also unveiled success recorded by the isle government in construction of infrastructure including airports, roads and improvement of ports.

Dr Mwinyi said various construction activities are underway in various parts of the isles including the construction of tarmac roads with 275 kms.

"The government signed a contract with a contractor for the construction of urban roads with 109 kms including two bridges in Mwanakwerekwe and Amani," he added.

He further noted that the government through the Social Security Fund is set to construct a bus terminal at Kijangwani and another modern bus terminal and parking lot at Malindi grounds.

"It is our hope that when these projects are completed, they will end the inconvenience encountered by citizens due to lack of parking areas.

"The government signed an agreement with Pemba Airport contractor as well as the construction of the roads from Tunguu to Makunduchi, Fumba to Kisauni and Chake Chake to Mkoani" he noted.

On port construction, Dr Mwinyi said the master plan for the construction of Mangapwani integrated port has been completed and the government is currently finalising contractual procedures for the project to be implemented as expected.

Moreover, Dr Mwinyi added that "the work of improving Mkoani and Shumba ports in Pemba is in progress.