Zimbabwe: 'Inseparable' Moyo Twins Reunite At Dynamos

They have played together almost everywhere in over a decade of football. And yesterday, former Zimbabwe international Kevin completed his switch to the Glamour Boys, hardly three days after his twin brother had signed with the Glamour Boys.

The duo, who were playing together at Bulawayo Chiefs, have signed two-year contracts. Their agent Trust Nyambiya of TKT Sports Agency yesterday confirmed the centreback had finalised negotiations with the Harare giants. Kevin travelled from Bulawayo yesterday to put pen to paper.

"Kevin has agreed terms with Dynamos and is on his way to Harare to sign the contract. He will sign for two years, just like Elvis. But obviously they will be getting different perks, depending on how they negotiated.

"It's exciting to see that they will be playing together again at Dynamos. But these are two different people, adults for that matter, with rights to make their own decisions and choices on matters that affect their lives and careers. I am happy for them," said Nyambiya.

The siblings have played together at FC Platinum, Chippa United in South Africa and most recently at Bulawayo Chiefs.

Kevin is the most experienced of the twins, having played for the Zimbabwe national team as well, with six caps under the belt.

Elvis, on the other hand is a former Zimbabwe youth international after featuring in the age-group teams from the Under-20 level.

The 29-year-olds, who arrive from Bulawayo Chiefs, are among a host of players that have been linked with the Glamour Boys, who trimmed their squad last week.

Kevin is coming as a direct replacement for former Dynamos captain Partson Jaure, who was denied a fresh deal by the Glamour Boys following the expiry of his contract.

Jaure had two stints with Dynamos, winning the championship thrice as a young player between 2011 and 2013. But his second stint was not as successful after returning in 2020 and claiming the skipper's armband.

Dynamos have also released Ghanaian defender Sylvester Appiah while another centreback Arnold Mawadza, who has always been in the fringes for the past few seasons, is on the firing line.

With two league titles and two other major silverwares under their belts, the Moyo twins expected to bring a wealth of experience to the Glamour Boys.

They were part of the trailblazing FC Platinum side that won their first league title in 2017. They went on to win a second the following season in 2018. Previously they had also lifted the Chibuku Super Cup in 2014 and the Castle Challenge Cup, again with FC Platinum.

They also played in the prestigious CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup competitions with the Zvishavane platinum miners.

Both started at Highlanders juniors where they rose through the ranks before they moved to cross-town rivals Bantu Rovers in 2009. The twin brothers then joined FC Platinum in 2013.

But after winning two league titles with the platinum miners, who have gone on to make it a four-peat, they decided to cross the borders and joined South Africa's Chippa United, who were under the tutelage of their former coach at FC Platinum, Norman Mapeza, in 2019.

They left under acrimonious circumstances in 2020. While Kevin went on to play in Zambia, Elvis spent almost a year without a club before he was accommodated by Bulawayo Chiefs in 2021.

They were part of the Chiefs squad that brought their maiden piece of silverware, the Chibuku Super Cup, and finished seventh last season. This was the best ever position achieved by the club since its entry into the PSL in 2018.

Dynamos, who have also reportedly acquired strikers Nyasha Chintuli on a season's loan deal from Tenax and Soccer Star of the Year finalist, Eli Ilunga from Black Rhinos, are expected to unveil their players once they complete all the signings.

The Glamour Boys, who last week announced they were parting ways with 13 players, have also been linked with the ex-Harare City duo of Donald Mudadi and Emmanuel Ziocha, Tanaka Shandirwa from Yadah, Jayden Barake formerly of Whawha and their former player Blessing Moyo, who was at FC Platinum last season.