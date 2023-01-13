Namibia: Unesco Calls for Projects That Have Made Digital Leaning Platforms More Accessible

13 January 2023
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Namibia National Commission for UNESCO nominations for the UNESCO ICT in Education Prize officially launched in November 2022 will close on 23 January.

The Commission said the theme of this edition is, the use of public platforms to ensure inclusive access to digital education content.

"Projects that have made digital learning platforms and digital content more accessible, as well as those that have promoted universal connectivity in education and digital competencies for all teachers and learns, will be awarded," they said in a statement.

The Commission explained that applicants might find more information regarding the Prize and the nomination process on www.unesco.org/en/prizes/ict-education and all nominations should be submitted via the online platform.

The UNESCO King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa Prize for the use of ICT in Education recognizes innovative approaches in leveraging new technologies to expand educational and lifelong learning opportunities for all, in line with the 2030 Agenda of Sustainable Development and its Goal 4 on education.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.