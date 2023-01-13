Namibia: Overall Average Annual Inflation for 2022 Comes in At 6.1 Percent - NSA

13 January 2023
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The year-on-year inflation in December last year increased by 6.9% compared to 4.5% recorded in December 2021, the statistics agency (NSA) said this week.

The main contributors to the annual inflation rate were transport (2.2 percentage points); food and non-alcoholic beverages (2.2 percentage points); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (0.6 percentage points) and Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels contributed (0.2 percentages points), the NSA Consumer Price Index (NCPI) bulletin revealed.

On a monthly basis, price levels in Namibia increased by 0.3% during the period under review compared to 0.5% recorded during the previous month.

"From December 2021 to December 2022, the lowest monthly inflation rate of 0.1% was witnessed in May 2022 and September 2022," the bulletin noted.

According to the statistics agency, the main contributors to the monthly inflation rate recorded in December 2022 were mainly food and non-alcoholic beverage (2.2%) and hotels, cafes, and restaurants (0.7%).

Meanwhile, the NSA said overall, for the year 2022, the average annual inflation rate rose by 6.1 % compared to 3.6% registered in the year 2021, mainly driven by transport inflation.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.