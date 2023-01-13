Namibia Esports Gears for Qualifiers for the 15th World Esports Championships

13 January 2023
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) is gearing up for another successful Esports year to adapt and conduct the qualifiers this upcoming February following the International Electronic Sports Federation[IESF] announcement that Iași, Romania will host the 15th World Esports Championships this year.

The qualifiers will include the following game titles: CS: GO, Dota 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, eFootball 2023, Tekken 7, and PUBG Mobile.

According to NESA to hype the community even more the prize pool for the 15th WEC has been declared to be a total of US$500,000 (around N$7.4 mil) that will be awarded to various Esports champions.

The estimations from Romania Insider are that the 15th WEC will likely include around 800 athletes from an estimated 130 countries.

Meanwhile, NESA said the 14th World Esports Championships were successfully held in Bali, Indonesia last year, and the Namibian female CS: GO team was placed 4th on the leaderboards.

