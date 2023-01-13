Namibia/South Africa: Hockey Squads Ready for Upcoming Indoor World Cup in South Africa

The senior men's and women's hockey teams that will participate in the Indoor Hockey (FIH) World Cup in Pretoria, South Africa, from 5 to 11 February were announced this week.

At the event in Windhoek, players of the Namibian indoor hockey both male and female teams were named and officially given colours at a media event officiated by the Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Services, Emma Kantema-Gaomas.

Kantema-Gaomas at the event said that the postponement of the event which was scheduled to be played last year due to COVID-related issues enabled the squads to have ample time to prepare for the upcoming event.

"I am excited to be sending off two forceful teams to the World Cup. I am informed that they have been training hard and I look forward to seeing the talent and skills the teams display," she said.

The upcoming World Cup will see the men's team feature for the second time, while the women will feature for the third time at the World Cup.

Speaking on the same occasion, the Hockey Federation President, Reagon Graig said that Namibia is going to the event to win.

"We are not going to participate, but we are going to win," he said.

The tournament held after four years will feature 24 teams (12 men's and 12 women's) from 14 different countries.