Namibia's Miss Supranational Robbed in Pretoria

13 January 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Miss Supranational 2021 and fashion designer Chanique Rabe has recounted on her social media platforms that she and her future mother-in-law were robbed at gunpoint in South Africa last week.

The incident, during which Rabe says the robbers stole her engagement ring, happened in Pretoria on Friday last week.

Rabe said she and Linda Honeyborne, the mother of her fiancé, Kyle Honeyborne, were robbed by a group of armed men.

Speaking to The Namibian on Thursday, Rabe's mother, Natasha Rabe, said that police investigations are currently ongoing.

Chanique recounted the incident: "I was driving and Linda was sitting next to me. We were followed by two cars. They stopped us. There were five men and two jumped out. Each one had a gun, and they were on both our sides. They held the guns to our heads and wanted everything that we had. After they robbed us, they got into the car and drove off. The saddest part is that they also took my engagement ring. They bit it literally off."

Rabe said her year did not start well, but that she was working hard on recovering and was already feeling safe to be outdoors again.

Rabe said despite the bad, she would focus on the positive.

"Currently there is a lot of positivity happening in my life. We have so much to be thankful for and excited about. I am engaged to the man of my dreams and we are planning a wedding. We are moving into a house that is almost finished with renovations. This is all that I want to focus on for now," Rabe said.

She urged the public to be careful especially when they are outdoors. "If you are out there please be very careful. It might not feel like anyone is following or watching you, but just be careful. I am working hard to be my happy self again and I will get there. So far, I am doing great. I am happy that I am safe," Rabe said.

