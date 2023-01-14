Somalia: Nisa Raid Leads to Seizure of Cache of Weapons and Suspect in Mogadishu

An elite team from Somalia's Intelligence Agency carried out an operation in the capital, Mogadishu on Friday night amid an alert over terror attacks.

NISA - National Intelligence and Security Agency said the sweep in Dharkenley district saw the seizure of a cache of IEDs, including grenades belonging to Al-Shabaab.

A woman who was in the house is in custody over suspicion that she was storing the Al-Shabaab explosive devices. No further details were available about the overnight raid.

The security forces in Mogadishu are now keeping an eye on Al-Shabaab's sleeping cells and sympathizers after the group lost grip of most strongholds to the army and vigilantes.

The hawk-eyed NISA has been active in the fight against Al-Shabaab and was responsible for high-profile raids in Al-Shabaab hideouts that led to the deaths of militants and leaders.

Somali president Hassan Sheikh said on Thursday during an anti-Al-Shabaab rally in Mogadishu his government will leave no stone unturned to end Al-Shabaab this year.

The head of the state instructed the security agencies to conduct house-to-house searches in the capital to weed out Al-Shabaab bedbugs mixing with the population.