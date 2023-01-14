Zimbabwe: RBZ Says U.S.$7,2 Billion Paid to FCAs Last Year

14 January 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says a total US$7,2 billion was paid out through Foreign Currency Accounts (FCAs) last year alone, indicating rising confidence in the local banking sector by members of the public.

Prior to the initiation of radical banking sector reforms in 2019, members of the banking public shunned using FCAs fearing that they would not be able to access their money at ease.

But in an update this week, RBZ governor, John Mangudya, revealed that out of the total foreign exchange payments for the period January 2022 to December 2022 of US$8,5 billion, a total US$7,2 billion was paid out through FCAs.

An analysis of payments made by the central bank during the year 2021 shows that US$4,4 billion was paid out to FCAs, signifying a 63,1% when compared to current figures.

The figures also confirm the increase in foreign currency inflows into the country as reported by authorities last year.

"In the month of December 2022 alone, the sum of US$24,2 million was allotted to 132 beneficiaries under the Main Foreign Exchange Auction and the sum of US$2,7 million was allotted to 207 beneficiaries under the SMEs Foreign Exchange Auction," said Mangudya.

Cumulatively, a total US$1,1 billion was allotted on the auction platform for the entire year of 2022, with US$218,2 million being paid out on the interbank market.

The bulk of the auction allotments during the year were tilted in favour of supporting raw material needs, followed by machinery and equipment with the remainder going towards payment for services, consumables, retail and distribution among others.

"Total cumulative foreign exchange auction allotments since inception of the Foreign Exchange Auction System stood at US$3,7 billion," said Mangudya.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.