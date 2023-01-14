Zimbabwe: Chevrons Set Sights On Clinching Ireland Series With a Game to Spare

ZIMBABWE senior men's cricket team is looking to wrap up the three match T20 series against Ireland Saturday when they take on their bogey side in the second game of the series at Harare Sports club.

Zimbabwe will head into second match leading 1-0 after easing past Ireland with five wickets in the first game of the series.

The Chevrons dominated play with dominant displays with the ball restricting the Irish to paltry 114 runs to claim their stake in the series.

Chevrons all rounder Ryan Burl is hoping for his charges to replicate their bowling perfomances when the two sides butt heads Saturday.

"Obviously if we can have a bit of repeat of today (Thursday) in the bowling side. Obviously we would have looked to chasing it losing a few wickets but going back it was a tough wicket to bat on. If we can replicate that with few wickets in hand," said Ryan Burl.

Zimbabwe will be banking on the vociferous crowd that is expected for the two matches on Saturday and Sunday.

Ireland has been a thorn in the flesh for Zimbabwe winning five of the 10 encounters before Thursday's game.

While the Chevrons were ruthless with the ball, batting woes continue to haunt them with the top order crumbling in the first match.

Reliving a 2006 under 19 partnership, Zimbabwe had to turn to Gary Ballance and Sean Williams who stabilised the ship with 43 runs between the pair.

Burl said addressing their batting short comings is a process the team is going through.

"I think obviously looking at our team dynamics we have kind of played slightly with the batters up top. We are still trying to find the right paring and strategy.

"Looking at the results of the past 12 months they have been good and so I think we are in the right direction and we are trusting the processes that coach Dave (Houghton) coach Stewie (Matsikenyere)," he said.