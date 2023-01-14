Zimbabwe: Lawyer Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Rape

14 January 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Erica Jecha

A State lawyer, Mike Mudara (34), has been slapped with an 18-year jail term following conviction for raping his friend's four year old daughter.

Mudara was employed by the Justice ministry and was stationed at Gokwe magistrate court.

According to a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on the day he committed the crime, Mudara took the girl to his house after the father had been involved in a physical fight with a unnamed man, on pretext of protecting her from harm.

It was proved that upon arrival at his house, he instructed the toddler to lie down on the sofa.

He then raped her, telling her that he was "applying medicine on her, before threatening to beat her if she reported the matter."

The crime was revealed when the infant was seen scratching her private parts and asked why she was doing so.

She then narrated the ordeal to her aunt, who reported the matter.

In sentencing him, court considered that he had acted contrary to what is expected of him as a law officer, hence the stiff penalty.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.