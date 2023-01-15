Kenya: Gachagua Pledges Support for Field Marshal Kimathi's Widow Held Over Sh1mn Hospital Bill

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to intervene and help the wife of Kenya's freedom fighter the late Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi who is said to be detained in hospital.

Mukami Kimathi, 101, who was hospitalized on January 5 was due to be discharged on January 12 but has since remained in hospital over an uncleared bill totaling Sh1,045,883.

Gachagua said he was saddened by Mukami's health situation.

"I am saddened that Mukami, the wife of our hero, Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi Wachiuri, has been ill and admitted at a Hospital in Nairobi. This matter was brought to my attention yesterday while on a working tour in Nyanza with H.E. President," Gachagua tweeted.

The DP asked Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru popularly known as Major Donk to "look into her situation urgently" and promised to visit and check on her progress and assess possible interventions to make her life more comfortable.

Mukami had recently asked Kenyans of goodwill to contribute and help her offset a Sh1 million hospital bill.

Her daughter, Miriam Kimathi, had said the family was unable to clear the bill with efforts to reach out to President William Ruto's office and that of his Gachagua for assistance proving futile.

"We are calling out on Kenyans of goodwill to come to our aid. We are helpless as we cannot afford the medical bill," she pleaded.

Embakasi Central MP said he was in touch with the family's contact and promised to act quickly to get Mukami's bill cleared.

"I am keenly following up on the matter and soon we will sort it out. I'll consult with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to see how we can get the bill paid," he said.