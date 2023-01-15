Zimbabwe: Muvhevhi Escapes After Shootout With Police in Rusape

15 January 2023
The Herald (Harare)

POLICE have intensified the manhunt for Jaison Muvhevhi who allegedly shot and killed three people in Hwedza on Friday.

Muvhevhi, who is a former Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer shot and killed a "prophet" from an apostolic sect church before fatally shooting a senior police officer and seriously injured another, who had come to attend to the scene.

He allegedly shot and killed another person at a nearby shopping centre.

The officer who was injured is said to be in a critical condition and is admitted at a local hospital.

As investigations and a hunt for him continues, police yesterday located him in Chiduku area near Rusape, where it is alleged, a fierce shoot out ensued.

It is alleged during the intense exchange of gunfire, Muvhevhi felt the heat and abandoned his Toyota Allion vehicle and escaped on foot.

He is alleged to have fled into the nearby mountain and left a gun in the vehicle.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the hunt for the suspect is ongoing.

"He is not yet arrested. The suspect fled and left his vehicle and a gun he had taken from the officers. He was located in Chiduku. It is not true that he has been arrested."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.