Uganda: Increased Incest Cases Worry Cultural Leaders

15 January 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Gerald Matembu

The Ikumbania wo buBugwere II, His Highness Geoffrey Weyabire has cautioned his subjects against incest which has become rampant in Bugwere.

The Ikumbania says three out of ten of the newborn babies in Bugwere are a product of incest. He attributes the problem to moral decay and a gross deviation from cultural norms.

His highness Geoffrey Weyabire has started on a tour to touch base with his subjects in Bugwere and neighbouring areas to promote culture.

This comes at a time when the cultural leaders are grappling with rampant cases of incest.

He urged clan and family heads to regular get-together events and know each other and use the same to impart cultural values.

The Ikumbania further called for unity and thanked the people of Bugisu for the reception and coexistence with other tribes. He pledged to work together with the leaders of Bugisu for development.

Incest is a sexual relationship between people classed as being too closely related to marry each other.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.