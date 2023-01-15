Somalia: Somali President Meets With Foreign Diplomats At the State House

15 January 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the president of Somalia held a meeting with some of the ambassadors of the EU countries in Mogadishu on Saturday.

The president briefed the ambassadors on the achievements of the war on Al-Shabaab, the completion of the Constitution, democratization, and debt forgiveness.

The President shared a report on the liberation efforts with the Ambassadors who lauded the Somali-led campaign that is yielding fruits after the SNA recaptured major ground.

The army with the residents liberated many areas in the Middle Shabelle, Hiraan, Galgudud, and Mudug regions, where the government is now planning for service delivery.

The president has indicated that the struggle to liberate the country goes hand in hand with the plan to complete the construction of important institutions.

On their part, the ambassadors said that the Federal Government of Somalia will get their full support in taking over the security responsibility of the country from the AU forces.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.