Somalia: Somali President Meets With Foreign Diplomats At the State House

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the president of Somalia held a meeting with some of the ambassadors of the EU countries in Mogadishu on Saturday.

The president briefed the ambassadors on the achievements of the war on Al-Shabaab, the completion of the Constitution, democratization, and debt forgiveness.

The President shared a report on the liberation efforts with the Ambassadors who lauded the Somali-led campaign that is yielding fruits after the SNA recaptured major ground.

The army with the residents liberated many areas in the Middle Shabelle, Hiraan, Galgudud, and Mudug regions, where the government is now planning for service delivery.

The president has indicated that the struggle to liberate the country goes hand in hand with the plan to complete the construction of important institutions.

On their part, the ambassadors said that the Federal Government of Somalia will get their full support in taking over the security responsibility of the country from the AU forces.