Kenya: Govt to Invest More Resources in Fight Against Cancer - Mudavadi

Vihiga — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has affirmed that the government will continue to support and further improve on the already existing interventions and initiatives towards addressing the rising cancer burden in the country.

Mudavadi, while attending the funeral service of the late veteran journalist, Catherine Kasavuli at her rural home in Zululu, Tigoi in Vihiga County, said the government is working around the clock to ensure more resources are channeled towards supporting the health sector in the country with a focus of putting in place mitigation measures and directing enough resources towards fighting cancer diseases.

"Cancer is a slow, painful, and expensive disease that impoverishes families when it strikes. It can strike you anytime and it can harm you anywhere when it strikes. It therefore calls for collaboration and collective efforts from the government, private partners, donors and citizens to rally together and see how well do we inject resources in our health sector to mitigate the burden and suffering that Cancer brings to families and individuals." said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi while addressing mourners said the government is also working on a strategic plan to immediately and quickly roll out universal and affordable healthcare services to all Kenyans as part of fulfilling its campaign pledges to Kenyans.

"Universal health care underpins a supportive plan by government and other players in the health sector towards ensuring that people have access to the health care they need without suffering financial hardship. This is the step that we want to undertake as a country to ensure that all Kenyans can walk into a health facility and be treated without being strained so much financially."

"When Cancer hits one of your family members, it is when you realize that this disease is a monster. When you read about it you might think it is just like any other disease but in reality, cancer is an indiscriminate killer." said Senate Speaker Moses Wetangula who accompanied Mudavadi.

Other leaders present were Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, Vihiga Deputy Governor Wilberforce Kitiezo, MPs Charles Gimose (Hamisi), George Aladwa (Makadara), Clement Sloya (Sabatia) and Senator Godfrey Osotsi of Vihiga County.

In Kenya, cancer is rated as the third leading cause of death after infectious and cardiovascular diseases.

The five most common cancers in Kenya are breast, cervical, prostate, esophageal, and colorectal.

The leading cause of cancer death in Kenya is said to be cervical, followed by breast, esophageal, colorectal, and prostate cancers.

The late Kasavuli who died aged 60, after a long battle with cervical cancer was eulogized as a national asset and heroine, who amassed great following and admiration throughout her career life and she has been celebrated to having left an indelible mark in the society.

She will be remembered as the first female news anchor in Kenya having worked in several media houses including the Voice of Kenya now The Kenyan Broadcasting Corporation, Citizen Television, and Kenya Television Network.

She is survived by a son, Martin Kasavuli. Her remains were interred at their Tigoi home in Zululu Village, Vihiga Constituency, Vihiga County.