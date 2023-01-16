Namibia: Angolan Migrants Deported From Outapi

ABOUT 80 Angolan migrants were deported by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, in conjunction with the Outapi Town Council and the police on Wednesday.

The migrants were camping at an open space near the Outapi Intermediate State Hospital.

The group reportedly consists of children, men and women.

The place where they are staying is not safe and does not have adequate ablution facilities, which makes disease breakouts more prevalent.

They are believed to have entered the country through the fence crossing at the Omahenene border post, in search of better living conditions.

Speaking at the scene, senior migration officer Maria Ndove said they are also educating the group on the use of passports when crossing the borders.

"We want to educate them that they cannot just come to Namibia without any documents. They must have valid travel documents when coming to Namibia. We also want them to go and tell the others when they get there," she said.

Omusati police regional commander commissioner Ismael Basson said pregnant Angolan nationals who have a few days to delivery were told to move inside the hospital yard, while those who have more time before delivery were deported as well.