Africa: Mozambique Hold Ethiopia TotalEnergies CHAN in Group a

Ethiopia played a goalless draw with Mozambique at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in the second Group A game of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Saturday.

Both sides failed to break the deadlock despite creating several scoring opportunities with the Walia Ibex particularly guilty of profligacy.

Ethiopia enjoyed much of the ball possession in the opening half of the game with the first clear cut chance falling to the East Africans.

Markine Maleko was the culprit as he failed to beat goalkeeper Victor Guambe from close range.

The Walia Ibex grew in confidence with Milion Solomon and Suleman Hamid pivotal in carrying the ball forward.

Fuad Abdo had a glorious chance to put Ethiopia ahead when the Mambas failed to properly clear Debebe's inswinger, but Fuad's efforts went off target.

Mozambique's goalkeeper Victor Guambe, was kept busy all afternoon, as he made at least three fine saves to keep the game on a parity at the break.

Ethiopia had shouts for a penalty waved away after Alberto Thauzene appeared to have handled Amanuael Aregawi's shot in the 18 yards box, but the VAR confirmed the referee¨s decision.

Wubate Abate turned to his bench for possible solution and brought in Bene Yam Demte to replace Fuad Abdo.

Isac Decarvalho failed to make Ethiopia pay for their attacking mindedness, after goalkeeper Fasil Gebremichael collided with his own defender in an attempt to stop a Mozambique cross, but Decarvalho's header went inches above the cross bar.

Mozambique looked more lively in the last quarter of the game, as both sides squandered late chances to make a difference.

The result means Mozambique recorded their first ever point at the CHAN, in what is just their second participation.

Ethiopia and Mozambique now have one point each and are second in Group A, behind hosts Algeria who defeated Libya 1-0 in the opening game on Friday.