Siaya — President William Ruto on Saturday commissioned a blue economy research hub at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology in Siaya County.

The Head of State who kicked of his two-day official visit of Nyanza region on Friday was received by Siaya Governor James Orengo and Senator Oburu Odinga among other leaders.

President Ruto was expected to wind up his visit in the region with the launch of an affordable housing project in Kisumu County later on Saturday.