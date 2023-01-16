Tanzania: Tz Clings to UN Principles

TANZANIA is keen to uphold core principles of the United Nations (UN) that focuses on maintaining peace, security, promotion of human rights and development, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said.

Dr Samia made the statement during the annual diplomatic sherry party held at the State House in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

The President said maintaining the UN principles remains crucial for the country and all member states in assuring effective attainment of sustainable development, peace and harmony.

"Being part of the international community, Tanzania remains committed to maintain and uphold the core principles and values of the United Nations, we shall continue to support all efforts in peace and security," she said.

The Tanzanian leader also urged donor countries and global financial institutions to fulfill their pledges on supporting mitigation of effects of climate change in developing countries including Tanzania.

Dr Samia told members of the diplomatic corps that Tanzania spends 3 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in fighting the effects of climate change.

"Tacking the effects of climate change is a crosscutting phenomenon that needs effective participation of all players from all over the world, it's crucial to work together on this," said President Samia.

Her statement is in line with the speech that she delivered in Glasgow Scotland during the COP 26 summit where called on developed countries to fulfill climate finance goals of donating 100 billion US dollars by 2025 to facilitate the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

On her part, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Dr Stergomena Tax said that since she assumed office, President Samia has been very clear on where she wanted to stage Tanzania in international relations.

"The President has been clear in rebranding our country to ensure that it has the right image in the eyes of the international community and our cooperation with countries and international organisations," she said.

Through the implementation of Tanzania policy for 2021 under Samia's leadership, to date the voice of Tanzania is widely heard and the cooperation between the East African nation and the international community has broadened and taken to great heights.

"We are witnessing, strengthening and deepening of partnerships and engagements with the diplomatic community in Tanzania and around the globe."

She expressed gratitude to all members of the diplomatic community for their cooperation and support to Tanzania.