South Africa: 'I Don't Have Dinner, Sleep or Breakfast' - Pirates Coach Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has opened up on the pressure he's experienced during the team's recent difficult run of three Premier Soccer League defeats.

The Buccaneers picked themselves up on Saturday following a 3-1 home victory over Golden Arrows to ease their woes.

Riveiro says losing three games in a row was an emotional period that saw him having difficulties eating and sleeping.

The Spaniard said the stress brought by the losing streak was also taking its toll on his backroom staff and players.

"It's not an easy situation to manage after maybe the last three results," Riveiro said at a post-match press conference.

"In general, everyone who is there behind me at this club is very competitive. It's people who when we don't win, they don't sleep."

"If I don't win, I don't have dinner, I don't have sleep, I don't have breakfast. I have nothing and it's too much sometimes, I have to say it. And for the players, it's the same even though you can think they don't care."

"They suffer and they know what it means. Today [Saturday] we finished the game with three points. They did what they were supposed to do in these circumstances; go on until the end and be more brave."

The rough patch experienced by Pirates was largely attributed to their impotent strikeforce as they struggled for goals.

But Riveiro has defended the competition of his squad, including the misfiring strikers, saying there is stiff competition for places.

"I have said it many times. With the players we have in the squad, the quality we have in every position, the forward department is not an exception," said Riveiro.

"The competition makes it difficult to be in the starting XI. It's even difficult to make it on the 20-man list. When players are there in the squad it means they were performing well during the week. We really believe in our training process."

After expressing satisfaction with his squad, it is to be seen if the Soweto giants' coach will add more players during the current January transfer window, having already signed Craig Martin and Ndumiso Mabena.

Up next for the Buccaneers is hosting Stellenbosch on 22 January as they seek to make it two wins on the bounce.