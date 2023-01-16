Somalia: SNA Nabs Ring Leader After Recapturing Village in Central Somalia

The victorious Somali troops dislodge Al-Shabaab from a fixed base in the central region on Sunday, the latest in a series of successive territorial gains.

The government-run media reported that the army tanks rolled into Baraga Sheikh Amir area, which lies on the outskirts of the newly liberated Masagaaway in the Galgadud region.

Abdi Ali Gadid, a senior Al-Shabaab commander fell to the hands of the troops after his fellow fighters unexpectedly vacated their bases before the arrival of the SNA.

The army officials in the region said Gadid was detained while smuggling weapons to his group. His capture is yet a blow to Al-Shabaab as it losses grip on most of its strongholds.

Galmudug state said it hails the victory against Al-Shabaab by the SNA, its troops, and community fighters, who took the war inside the group's hideouts after the president's call.

On Saturday, the combined forces took over Elhur, a strategic area close to Harardhere town in the Mudug region following a bloodless offensive, according to military sources.