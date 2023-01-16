Somalia: SNA Nabs Ring Leader After Recapturing Village in Central Somalia

15 January 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The victorious Somali troops dislodge Al-Shabaab from a fixed base in the central region on Sunday, the latest in a series of successive territorial gains.

The government-run media reported that the army tanks rolled into Baraga Sheikh Amir area, which lies on the outskirts of the newly liberated Masagaaway in the Galgadud region.

Abdi Ali Gadid, a senior Al-Shabaab commander fell to the hands of the troops after his fellow fighters unexpectedly vacated their bases before the arrival of the SNA.

The army officials in the region said Gadid was detained while smuggling weapons to his group. His capture is yet a blow to Al-Shabaab as it losses grip on most of its strongholds.

Galmudug state said it hails the victory against Al-Shabaab by the SNA, its troops, and community fighters, who took the war inside the group's hideouts after the president's call.

On Saturday, the combined forces took over Elhur, a strategic area close to Harardhere town in the Mudug region following a bloodless offensive, according to military sources.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.