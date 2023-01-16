Kenya: New Form One Students to Know Their Schools Today

16 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — New Form one students are set to know the schools they will attend today.

The event will be presided over by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu at the Kenya Institute of Curriculums Development (KICD)

The 1,233, 852 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) students who sat for the examination last year are expected to be placed in various schools.

According to the Ministry of Education, a computer-generated placement system that is based on performance, choice and capacity of a particular institution was used for the placement.

Affirmative action, especially in national schools, is also applied to enable fairness among the disadvantaged.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.