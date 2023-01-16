Kenya: New Form One Students to Know Their Schools Today

Nairobi — New Form one students are set to know the schools they will attend today.

The event will be presided over by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu at the Kenya Institute of Curriculums Development (KICD)

The 1,233, 852 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) students who sat for the examination last year are expected to be placed in various schools.

According to the Ministry of Education, a computer-generated placement system that is based on performance, choice and capacity of a particular institution was used for the placement.

Affirmative action, especially in national schools, is also applied to enable fairness among the disadvantaged.