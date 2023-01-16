Kenya: IEBC to Launch Post Election Evaluation Report As Chebukati, 2 Commissioners Prepare to Exit Office

Nairobi — The end of an era for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati and two other commissioners will today be marked by the launch of the 2022 Post-Election Evaluation Report.

The report is set to analyze the conduct of the 2022 general election that was termed largerly peaceful but was marred with drama and fiasco minutes to the announcement of the presidential election results.

"The post-election evaluation report will be shared with stakeholders involved in the electoral process in Kenya. This is a step towards improving the electoral process and embedding democracy in Kenya through the conduct of credible, free and fair elections," the poll body tweeted.

Chebukati will launch the report as he delivers his speech on his tenure at the commission.

Speakers of both houses -Moses Wetangula and Amason Kingi, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Attorney General Justin Muturi among other leaders are expected to grace the launch.

With the six-year term of the trio set to end Tuesday, they will go down in history as commissioners who have concluded their constitutional term.

The exit of the three IEBC commissioners is likely to affect the commission as they will not be legally constituted by January 18.

The Supreme Court has previously ruled that IEBC is fully constituted when it has at least three commissioners.

This comes amidst the delimitation of boundaries exercise which is set to be concluded by 2024 but the collection of views from the public is expected to start this year.

Article 89(2) of the Constitution requires the IEBC to exercise between eight and 12 years, and the next phase, which should conclude by 2024, is to be guided by the 2019 census.

By tomorrow, the poll agency will have no commissioners as Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, and Justus Nyang'aya quit last month avoiding facing the Justice Aggrey Muchelule-led tribunal probing their conduct.

Commissioner Irene Masit who faced the tribunal over accusations of gross misconduct and incompetence is waiting for the tribunal verdict.

An IEBC selection panel which is yet to be constituted is set to commence the process of selecting new poll commissioners.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah sponsored a Bill, which seeks to change the composition of the selection panel for the appointment of electoral commissioners.

The Majority Leader is seeking to reduce the four slots allocated to the Parliamentary Service Commission to two, and have the Public Service Commission and Political Parties Liaison Committee nominate one person each.

The IEBC Act of 2011 states that the seven-member selection panel shall consist of two men and two women nominated by the Parliamentary Service Commission chaired by the National Assembly Speaker.

The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) is compiling public views before presenting a report before the House.

Parliament which is on recess till February 14 might be recalled for a special sitting to consider the bill which paves way for the selection of new commissioners.