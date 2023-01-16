Ethiopia: #newsalert - Council of Ministers Sees Off Four Members "With Honors"

14 January 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Council of Ministers today held farewell to four members "with honors" at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The Council of Ministers wished the four members "success in their next journey," according to the office of Prime Minister Abiy.

The four Ministers are: Dagmawit Moges, Minister of Transport and Logistics; Takel Uma, Minister of Mines & Petroleum; Oumer Hussein, Minister of Agriculture; and Teferi Fikre, Head of the Office of the Prime Minister and Minister of Cabinet Affairs. On 31 December last year, President Sahle Work Zewde has appointed Oumar Hussien and Teferi Fikre Busa as ambassadors.

It is not clear if Ministers Dagmawit and Takele were appointed to a different role.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other members of the Council of Ministers were present at the farewell event. AS

