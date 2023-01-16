Somalia: Somali Army Wrestles Fresh Area From Al-Shabaab, Eyes More Ground

Dhusamareb — The Federal forces along with Galmudug regional soldiers and community fighters wrested control of a strategic village in central Somalia on Saturday.

The president of Galmudug state Ahmed Abdi Karie Qoor-Qoor has confirmed the seizure of Elbur, a few kilometers away from the Al-Shabaab's main stronghold - Harardhere city.

The takeover came after a well-planned military offensive against Al-Shabaab, according to a statement released by the Galmudug presidency which was sent to the newsrooms.

The troops were praised for the heroic move to liberate the area, which is said to be the door to Harardhere's capture. The militants are reported to have fled their bases.

Galmudug state said the liberation efforts are yielding fruits and the allied forces are preparing for the big recapture of remaining towns in the Galgadud and Mudug regions.

Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud paid a visit to the frontlines last year to meet the troops and clan militias making gains that prompted local and international praises.

Al-Shabaab now facing biggest battlefeild defeats in 11 years after losing majority of its stroholds to Somali government in the current war.