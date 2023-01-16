Tunisia: Taboubi Urges All Trade Unionists to Rally to Save Tunisia

14 January 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Noureddine Taboubi on Saturday, urged all trade unionists across the country to rally and gear up for "a well-organised national battle to save the country."

Taboubi called during the Regional Council of the Tunis Local Labour Union, all free Tunisians to participate in this "battle with clear mechanisms and objectives aimed to save the country."

All trade unionists who will not take part in this historical event will be excluded from the organisation, he said.

The UGTT S-G further pointed out that this movement will be challenged by the ruling power but this will only increase the union's commitment to its goal of saving the country.

UGTT Deputy Secretary General and President of the Tunis Regional Council Monem Amira denounced the smear campaigns against the UGTT, pointing out that the union will continue to fight to save the country.

