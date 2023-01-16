Egypt: Royal Cemetery Discovered in Western Valleys in Luxor

14 January 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

An Egyptian-English archaeological mission, affiliated with the University of Cambridge, has unearthed a royal cemetery while carrying out excavation work at the western valleys in Luxor's West Bank which contains one of the largest collections of archaeological treasures in the world.

Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) Mostafa Waziri underlined the importance of such discovery.

Director General of Antiquities in Upper Egypt and head of the Egyptian archaeological mission Fathy Yassin said that the mission will continue to carry out excavation work and archaeological documentation of the cemetery.

The discovered cemetery is in bad condition due to the floods which took place during the old eras, said director of the western valleys site Mohsen Kamel.

Director of the English mission Piers Litherland, for his part, said that the discovered cemetery may belong to one of the royal wives and princesses of the 18th Egyptian dynasty.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.