Egypt: Royal Cemetery Discovered in Western Valleys in Luxor

An Egyptian-English archaeological mission, affiliated with the University of Cambridge, has unearthed a royal cemetery while carrying out excavation work at the western valleys in Luxor's West Bank which contains one of the largest collections of archaeological treasures in the world.

Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) Mostafa Waziri underlined the importance of such discovery.

Director General of Antiquities in Upper Egypt and head of the Egyptian archaeological mission Fathy Yassin said that the mission will continue to carry out excavation work and archaeological documentation of the cemetery.

The discovered cemetery is in bad condition due to the floods which took place during the old eras, said director of the western valleys site Mohsen Kamel.

Director of the English mission Piers Litherland, for his part, said that the discovered cemetery may belong to one of the royal wives and princesses of the 18th Egyptian dynasty.