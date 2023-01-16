Somalia: Three Killed in Suicide Bombing in Central Somalia

16 January 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A suicide bombing occurred today in the Halgan area of the Hiran region, resulting in the death and injuries of officials and citizens.

Eyewitnesses told Shabelle radio by phone that a car filled with explosives went off in Halgan during the morning rush-hour, targeting senior regional officials and military officers.

The CID Commander of Beledweyne Police Station, Jamal Ahmed Jama, and two others are confirmed to be among the fatalities.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility, saying it struck a military base with a car bomb.

There are also civilians who suffered wounds in the attack, as well as commercial buildings were destroyed in the explosion, which was the biggest to happen in the town this year.

Al-Shabaab seems stepped up attacks in central regions, where the army is conducting operations to retake the areas still remained under the control of the militants.

The Somali army backed by local residents captured dozens of key villages from Al-Shabaab in the latest operations that mostly happened in Galgadud, Hiran, and Middle Shabelle region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.