Africa: Winky D Wins Continental Award

Celebrated Zimdancehall chanter Wallace "Winky D" Chirumiko was yesterday announced as Southern Africa's Best Male Artist in 2022 At the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) Ceremony.

Winky D's love gem, Happy Again, won the gong ahead of Gemini Major, Kabza de Small, Focalistic, Blxckie, Master KG and many other big names in Southern Africa.

This comes after he dropped his latest project, Eureka Eureka, which has been sending shockwaves across the country and dividing the nation into camps with its "political overtones."

The album dropped a song or two every day since January 1 until last week's conclusion with Peter Friend which features Nutty O.

Announcing the conclusion, he wrote, "the Eureka music ship has now reached its destination. We will never take for granted diligent musical efforts by all the artists who featured on the album. We indeed learnt a lot from each other's vibes. Heartfelt appreciation is due to the instrumentalists, producers and engineers of the album who continued to offer a dependable work culture. Their attention and dedication were such a blessing,"

He also thanked his fans for supporting him amid backlash from naysayers.

"And to you, the music community, whose hearts, minds and souls were the destination, your response to the music continues to show that you truly are a music community of the highest order and pedigree. I hope that Eureka Eureka touched your hearts and souls on the purest spiritual, emotional and physical heights and depths. Thank you for sharing the kindness of your hearts by streaming the music, and, for your acceptance to connect with me on the album content. I owe you my deepest gratitude for dedicating your time and resources to listen to the music on the album. Till the next album, we say," he said.