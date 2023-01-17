Ethiopia: News - Ethiopia Council of Ministers Approves Draft Bill for Extradition, Mutual Judicial Cooperation in Criminal Matters With Türkiye, UAE

14 January 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Council of Ministers (CoM) in its 16th regular meeting held today discussed and approved a draft bill on bilateral agreements signed with the governments of the Republic of Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the extradition of individuals wanted for crimes and mutual legal cooperation in criminal matters. The draft bill is one of the seven different draft bills discussed and approved by the CoM which were subsequently to be sent to the House of People's Representatives (HoPR) for deliberations and approval into laws.

According to the the statement, the draft agreement on the extradition of individuals wanted for crimes "creates a legal framework for the bilateral cooperation in extradition of persons wanted for crimes, and have significant importance to ensure the rule of law" in the undersigned countries.

The CoM further said that the agreement on mutual judicial cooperation in criminal matters creates greater framework and importance to exchange information and evidence, as well as prevent organized and cross-border crimes within the undersigned countries. "After a thorough discussion on the proposed bilateral agreements, the council unanimously decided to forward them to the House of Representatives for approval," the statement said.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.