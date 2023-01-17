Tanzania: Rehabilitation of Songea Airport Reaches 97pc

REHABILITATION and upgrading of Songea Airport in Ruvuma Region has reached 97 per cent.

Ruvuma Regional Manager for Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROAD) Engineer Elphatar Mlavi said the 37bn/- airport is set to be fully completed and handed over to the government at the end of this month.

Eng Mlavi made the revelation during a visit by the Ruvuma Regional Commissioner Colonel Laban Thomas, who had visited the airport to observe the work progress.

Eng Mlavi said several works have been completed including the construction of runways, aircraft parking aprons, arrival and departure building.

On the other hand, Eng Mlavi mentioned some of the works still in progress as installation of airport runway lighting system, airport water system and power system.

Speaking during the visit, the RC thanked the government for providing the money that has facilitated the rehabilitation and upgrading of the airport designed to handle larger capacity airplanes.

He said the airport will also serve as a hub for neighbouring countries of Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia, creating a new means for transporting and marketing various products from Ruvuma Region.

Col Thomas said the 'wananchi' in Ruvuma Region, especially business people and investors for coal in the region are expected to use the airport as a means of transport and marketing their products.

Rehabilitation and upgrading of Songea Airport started in 2019 and is scheduled to be completed at the end of this month.