East Africa: EAC Condemns Terrorist Attack On DR Congo Church

The Secretariat of East African Community (EAC) has condemned a bomb attack on a church in eastern DR Congo on Sunday, January 16.

The attack, blamed on the Islamic State-linked ADF rebels, killed 17 people and injured 39 worshippers in a Pentecostal church in Kasindi, North Kivu province.

The Congolese military described the attack as a terrorist act.

ALSO READ: Kenyatta meets M23 rebel leaders

On Monday, January 16, EAC Secretary General, Peter Mathuki, condemned, "in the strongest terms the horrific attack on worshippers at a church in Kasindi Town."

Mathuki called the attack a "cowardly and heinous crime," and extended his condolences to the families of the victims, the Congolese people and the government.

He also wished a "speedy recovery to the injured."

"The EAC is committed to the restoration of peace in eastern DRC and extends its full support in the pursuit of a sustainable solution to the protracted security situation," the EAC statement said.

ALSO READ: Inter-Congolese peace talks to resume in February in eastern DR Congo

"The EAC continues to call on all parties to establish an immediate ceasefire, respect international law, and ensure the safety and security of civilians, in order to enable a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict."

The secretary general reiterated the call the by the regional leaders for all armed groups in eastern DR Congo to lay down the weapons.

Eastern DR Congo is home to more than 120 local and foreign armed groups accused of various human right abuses.

The ADF, which originates from Uganda, is one of the three foreign militias that were asked to disarm and repatriate by the Luanda mini-summit in November 2022.

Like the ADF, the FDLR from Rwanda, and RED-Tabara from Burundi, ignored the Luanda resolutions.