Angola: Inflation Reaches 1.19 Pct in December

6 January 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The overall inflation recorded in December 2022 stood at 1.19 percent, with imported products recording 0.71 percentage points, or 60 percent, a slowdown of 1.08 percent compared with December 2021.

According to the Wholesale Price Index (IPG) report, published by the National Statistics Institute (INE) for December 2022, domestic products contributed to 0.48 percentage points (40%) of the overall inflation figure.

Inflation for domestic products in December 2022 was 1.90%, with the manufacturing industry contributing to 1.11 percentage points to price changes.

The report adds that the accumulated variation of domestic products recorded 28.28% in December.

The list of products that influenced prices included soda (0.57 p.p.), beer (0.26 p.p.), wheat flour (0.04 p.p.), beef (0.02 p.p.), cement, milk powder and frozen horse mackerel (0.01 p.p.) each.

The Inflation of the imported goods in December was 0.95%.

The manufacturing industry contributed to 0.88 percentage points to the price variation in this category.

Contributing to inflation were imported products like wheat flour (0.11 pp), pork (0.09 pp), frozen chicken (0.07 pp), soda and cane sugar (0.05 pp), white rice (0.04 pp), beer, wine and soya oil (0.03 pp), beef and cornmeal (0.02 pp), pasta, margarine whisky, sausage (0.01 pp), among others.

