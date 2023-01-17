Angola: 2023 Draft State Budget Passed in Generality

6 January 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — National Assembly (AN) on Monday approved in general terms the State Budget Proposal (OGE) for the 2023 economic year.

Last Friday the Angolan minister of Finance, Vera Daves, presented the document during a Parliamentary session in Luanda.

The Budget was approved at the 3rd Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of National Assembly with 117 votes in favour (MPLA and PHA), 80 against (UNITA) and four abstentions (FNLA-PRS).

With expenditure and revenues estimated at AKz 20.1 billion, the Draft Budget sets the social sector as priority, with 23.9 percent.

It estimates a reference price of 75 dollars per barrel of oil and an average oil production of 1.18 million barrels.

The document is expected to be discussed in specialised commissions after which it will receive the final approval.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.