Angola: 2023 Draft State Budget Passed in Generality

Luanda — National Assembly (AN) on Monday approved in general terms the State Budget Proposal (OGE) for the 2023 economic year.

Last Friday the Angolan minister of Finance, Vera Daves, presented the document during a Parliamentary session in Luanda.

The Budget was approved at the 3rd Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of National Assembly with 117 votes in favour (MPLA and PHA), 80 against (UNITA) and four abstentions (FNLA-PRS).

With expenditure and revenues estimated at AKz 20.1 billion, the Draft Budget sets the social sector as priority, with 23.9 percent.

It estimates a reference price of 75 dollars per barrel of oil and an average oil production of 1.18 million barrels.

The document is expected to be discussed in specialised commissions after which it will receive the final approval.