Angola: Parliament Speaker Expects State Budget Responds to Families' Concerns

Luanda — National Assembly Speaker Carolina Cerqueira on Monday said she hopes that the 2023 State Budget (OGE) will be drafted with the contribution of political parties and gradually addresses the concerns of families and companies.

Carolina Cerqueira was speaking at the end of the 3rd Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the National Assembly (AN), which approved, in general terms, the 2023 draft State Budget.

"It should be a budget prepared with the contributions that the various parties presented during the various sessions that we held", the Parliament Speaker said.

According to the Speaker, citizens hope that their representatives can achieve a responsible document, with the possible consensus and that it gradually responds to their families and companies' concerns.

The Speaker stressed that the State Budget is expected to be improved through discussion in the specialty with everyone's contributions.

She added that the various representatives are expected to remain committed to dialogue and compromise to a budget that responds to the current moment the country faces.

With expenditure and revenues estimated at AKz 20.1 billion, the Draft Budget sets the social sector as priority, with 23.9 percent.

It estimates a reference price of 75 dollars per barrel of oil and an average oil production of 1.18 million barrels.

The document is expected to be discussed in specialised commissions after which it will receive the final approval.