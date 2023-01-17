Namibia: Geingob Examines Results With Ministry's Leadership

President Hage Geingob is expected to make a statement on the performance of national exams in response to the dismal 2022 matriculation examination results.

Only 8 133 pupils, 24%, qualified for tertiary education from the 38 019 candidates who sat for the 2022 national exams.

The mediocre performance prompted President Geingob to convene an urgent meeting at State House on Friday with the delegation of the ministry, headed by the education minister, Anna Nghipondoka.

One key element of the closed-door meeting with senior leadership in the education ministry is a report presented to Geingob, detailing the exam performance of learners at the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSCO) and Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Advanced Subsidiary (NSSCAS) levels.

In an interview yesterday, education executive director Sanet Steenkamp said it was a warm engagement, where they could put facts on the table, pertaining to education. "The outcome is that President Geingob will make a statement on Monday [today]. The meeting with his excellency took place in a great spirit, where we presented all the facts honestly," she said.

Additionally, Steenkamp indicated Geingob also expects, through Cabinet, the implementation and cost plan as a result of the outcome of the national conference on education.

"It was a learning curve for all of us. We sat, engaged and committed ourselves once more, as a government, toward the improvement of education," she stated.

The ED re-emphasised that huge investments have been made in education. During the 2022/23 national budget, the ministry of education has been allocated N$14.1 billion, equivalent to 19.9% of the budget.

Therefore, Steenkamp encouraged teachers to continue their roles and functions with dedication.

"We greatly value the roles and functions they fulfil. I wish them great strength. I wish our teachers to never give up. Teachers are our resource centre for learners. Teachers should continue to take pride in their work and learn from others," she advised.

For learners, Steenkamp encouraged them to study hard and preserve self-discipline. "Learners must start their own growth in learning. The first term only has 96 days, so they must ensure to spend their time in a sound, purposeful and meaningful manner," she encouraged.

Equally, she suggests parents start playing their roles in their children's education, especially access to ICT, and ensure learners pay attention to their work.

Importantly, Steenkamp said teachers should discuss the reports on the kind of questions likely to be asked in the exams.

She directed such a report should be reviewed by end of February already.

Other critical issues she highlighted are performance reviews between classrooms, teachers and principals that should take place in a safe, neutral space.

As a ministry, she pledged to ensure budgetary allocation to schools is dispatched timely to improve education standards.

The education minister expressed disappointment with the results, especially the performance of learners at the newly-introduced AS level.

She also apportioned blame for the high failure rate of many learners due to a lack of teaching in the classrooms.