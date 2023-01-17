Namibia: Suspects Arrested With Elephant Tusks, Pangolin Skins

16 January 2023
New Era (Windhoek)
By John Muyamba

Rundu — The Namibian Police in Mukwe constituency in the Kavango East region on Friday arrested a 31-year-old man after he was found in possession of controlled wildlife products - two elephant tusks.

The suspect, who is now due for court, was arrested at buffalo checkpoint in the Mukwe constituency during a police special operation on Friday afternoon at around 19h00. The suspect will appear in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Monday, 16 January.

Meanwhile, in a similar case, but in the Otjozondjupa region, two Angolan men, aged 30 and 33, were arrested on Friday, at about 19h00 at Orwetoveni, in Otjiwarongo, after they were found in possession of a pangolin skin, valued at N$50 000.

The item was recovered.

Suspects will appear in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate's Court on Monday, 16 January 2023, and police investigation continues.

