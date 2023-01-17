Malawi's Golf Star Set for Kenya Golf Tour

Malawi's professional golfer Paul Chidale is set for Kenya Pro Golf Tour scheduled for three weeks.

The Malawian golfer, who rose from a caddie to become a professional golfer, got a timely boost from Zamm Investment who assisted him with a K3.6 million to help him during the tournament.

Chidale commended the company for the support and pledged to do well as Zamm Investment Cool Drop ambassador in Kenya.

"I promise to represent the Cool Drop brand well. I am really grateful for this sponsorship which will motivate me to do well," he said.

Chidale, ranked 11th on the Kenya Open said he first will have to .play in the qualifiers.

"They need 20 players in the final cut. Currently I am ranked 11th but I will have to take part in the qualifiers and either defend my 11th position or finish in the top 20. There are over 50 golfers from all over Africa fighting in the qualifiers," he said.

Zamm Investment marketing manager Zacharia Nyirenda said the donation followed Chidale's appeal for assistance.

"This is the first time for us to support the golf sport. We sponsor powerlifting annually and we also sponsored schools sport a couple of years ago. Chidale has the potential to put Malawi on the map. He will take part in four golf tournaments while there with the biggest being the Kenya Open. Through the Cool Drop brand we have covered everything for his trip," he said.

Nyirenda said they could consider supporting him again depending on his performance.

"As a local brand, we have an obligation to support local sports. Chidale is a proven top golfer and can go places. Last year, we supported Kamuzu Barracks Football Club through the jersey sponsorship," he said.