Malawi's Golf Star Set for Kenya Golf Tour

17 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi's professional golfer Paul Chidale is set for Kenya Pro Golf Tour scheduled for three weeks.

The Malawian golfer, who rose from a caddie to become a professional golfer, got a timely boost from Zamm Investment who assisted him with a K3.6 million to help him during the tournament.

Chidale commended the company for the support and pledged to do well as Zamm Investment Cool Drop ambassador in Kenya.

"I promise to represent the Cool Drop brand well. I am really grateful for this sponsorship which will motivate me to do well," he said.

Chidale, ranked 11th on the Kenya Open said he first will have to .play in the qualifiers.

"They need 20 players in the final cut. Currently I am ranked 11th but I will have to take part in the qualifiers and either defend my 11th position or finish in the top 20. There are over 50 golfers from all over Africa fighting in the qualifiers," he said.

Zamm Investment marketing manager Zacharia Nyirenda said the donation followed Chidale's appeal for assistance.

"This is the first time for us to support the golf sport. We sponsor powerlifting annually and we also sponsored schools sport a couple of years ago. Chidale has the potential to put Malawi on the map. He will take part in four golf tournaments while there with the biggest being the Kenya Open. Through the Cool Drop brand we have covered everything for his trip," he said.

Nyirenda said they could consider supporting him again depending on his performance.

"As a local brand, we have an obligation to support local sports. Chidale is a proven top golfer and can go places. Last year, we supported Kamuzu Barracks Football Club through the jersey sponsorship," he said.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.