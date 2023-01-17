Malawi: NFRA Suspends Chief Executive Officer Kayongo Over Missing 13 Trucks of Maize

The board of trustees of National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) has suspended its Chief Executive Officer, Brenda Kayongo pending further investigation and disciplinary process on the missing of 13 trucks of maize worth K112.5 million.

It was reported in October last year of the missing trucks carrying 7,500 bags of maize, which NFRA Board chairperson, Dennis Kalekeni says Kayongo's suspension is to pave way for investigations on the matter and thereafter a disciplinary action will be instituted.

Kalekeni told Nyasa Times that "there were elements of negligence and incompetence from members of staff" in the way the transportation of the maize was handled -- hence the suspension".

He disclosed that the first person to be suspended on the matter was the acting director of operations, Simon Banda in November last year while the transporter Smolet Kachere of Kachere Agriculture Trading was arrested by police and is currently on bail.

NFRA had contracted businessman Kachere to transport the maize through his firm, Kachere Agriculture Trading, but it did not reach the NFRA but the agency managed to recover 600 bags of the maize, after one of the missing trucks was found in Kasungu in November.

Kachere was also summoned for questioning by a joint Parliamentary Committee on the matter