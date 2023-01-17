Zimbabwe: Murwira Out to Restore Caps Utd Glory Days

CAPS United defender Godknows Murwira is ready to help his new Premiership football club reclaim its lost glory and restore their Cup Kings tag.

Murwira crossed the floor to Makepekepe after he was deemed excess baggage by cross-town rivals Dynamos.

The utility player said he shares Makepekepe's vision, which is to challenge for honours.

Speaking at a retreat camp in Goromonzi over the weekend, Murwira said he is ready to use his vast experience to help end the club's trophy drought.

"I think this season we are going to compete for honours. CAPS United is a big team, so we will try by all means to get it where it belongs.

"They call it Cup Kings so we need to try and give it our all so that we make the fans happy as they have stood with the players. I will do my part and help the team," said Murwira.

The former Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum defender chose the Green Machine in order to maintain playing for the traditional big clubs. He has also played for champions FC Platinum.

"It's a big move because CAPS United are Harare giants. It's a new challenge. I am ready to repay the trust given by the technical team.

"The other reason is CAPS United is a big team and I am used to playing for big teams. So the difference will not be much because they are both big teams and I know what is expected at such clubs. I think it will be easy for me to adjust because I know what is expected," said Murwira.

The Zimbabwe international was among the 13 players that parted ways with the Glamour Boys ahead of the new season. Former Dynamos skipper Partson Jaure, his vice Murwira and a host of other players were deemed excess to requirements at DeMbare.

However, the experienced player says life goes on as he begins another football chapter at the green half of the capital.

"It came as a surprise but I don't regret leaving Dynamos. I just want to thank the Dynamos executive for the opportunity. I had a nice time at the club and will miss my former teammates.

"When you play for a club for three or four years you will be like brothers. But such is life. I am here to make new brothers and I am not regretting. I thank the Almighty for this move, for this opportunity," he said.

Murwira appears to have settled already as he freely interacted with his teammates during the team-building session at the weekend. He said the welcome has been overwhelming and the retreat has helped him to know more about his teammates.

CAPS United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe, said the defence was the Achilles Heel of the team last season.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The prognosis of the team was very simple. We looked at the team and realised where our faults were last season.

"Offensively, I thought we were very competitive. We scored goals for fun, and there were moments we really looked like a very good attacking team.

"On the same breadth, I am sure we were very poor defensively. We were conceding on average a goal per match and that in itself is not good enough for a team that is very competitive.

"So our focus in terms of recruitment was biased towards defending, that is the reason why we went out to bring in Godknows, Innocent (Zambezi) Admiral (Matope) and at the same time we have Cassim from Ghana and we are also expecting another player who is on trials in South Africa to join us. The whole idea was to try and improve in the areas that we thought were very weak," said Chitembwe.

The gaffer added that they are signing players that will add value to the team.

"We bring in players to try and improve on the squad. For now, any player that we see fit to add value to the team obviously, if he is available, we would love to have him.

"The door is still open to some good players and even according to our numbers, I think we still have slots for really good players to come and be part of us and contribute to the cause. I think we still have about three more slots reserved for really special players," said Chitembwe.