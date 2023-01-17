Somalia: President Touches Down in Baidoa Under Tight Security

The President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Baidoa, the seat of the Southwest Regional state on Monday.

The President was cordially welcomed at the Airport by the leader of the Southwest Abdiazis Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, MPs, Ministers, and other officials.

A statement from the Presidency said, Mohamud while he is in Baidoa city will open a reconciliation conference called by Lower House speaker Sheikh Aden Madobe.

The planned talks are intended to find a way out for the current stalemate in Southwest State which is centered on the one-year term extension of incumbent Lafta-Gareen.

In addition, President Hassan Sheikh will hold a meeting with the regional leader over the ongoing war in the country, where the National Army and locals battling against AlShabaab.

The Reconciliation Conference was scheduled to open today in Baidoa but has been called off for technical issues, and it is set to kick start tomorrow with full attendance.

Southwest State's current leader Lafta-Gareen has been in office since December 2018 and his constitutional mandate expired last month with no election in place.