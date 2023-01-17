Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Hit and Run, Driver Arrested

17 January 2023
The Herald (Harare)

THE driver of a Toyota Granvia who knocked down and killed two pedestrians along Nketa Drive in Bulawayo last Tuesday has been arrested.

Members of the public who were nearby failed to capture the vehicle's registration number, but investigations conducted have led to the arrest of the suspect who is now facing two counts of culpable homicide.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Norman Neta was arrested in connection with the accident and faces two counts of culpable homicide and a charge of failure to stop after a road traffic accident.

Last month, police launched a manhunt for at least 20 motorists who were involved in hit-and-run road traffic accidents before speeding off from the scenes without rendering assistance to the pedestrians they ran over.

Most of the pedestrians were killed while others were injured in separate incidents countrywide.

