Zimbabwe: Artistes Challenged to Project Positive National Image

Artistes should use their creative productions to change negative perceptions of the country by projecting a positive national image, which promotes rich cultural heritage and vast development opportunities, Artistes for Economic Development have implored.

Artistes 4ED ambassador and veteran musician, Allan Chimbetu said in line with the country's renewed aspirations, the arts industry has a role to play in motivating citizens to tell a true Zimbabwean story that will bring development.

"The arts industry must help to convey the true story of our great mother country by projecting a positive image.

"I, thus, challenge stakeholders in the sector to use their various means to promote our rich culture, heritage and vision for the future by telling our own story, through our own perspectives, with our own voices and images for the development of this country," he said.

Chimbetu said the true story of the country is yet to be fully told.

"I, thus, challenge artists and researchers to unravel and tell the uncorrupted Zimbabwean story, including through creative works, across various fields.

"We further call upon artists, across all genres within the industry, to understand their power, value and worth."

Chimbetu said players in the arts sector should cease to allow the Zimbabwean story to be captured by those with ulterior motives.

"Integrity must remain the sacred responsibility to our field.

"Let's avoid the easy way out and do not give up your chosen genres and narratives or betray acting in the national interest to satisfy project or financiers," he said.

Chimbetu applauded the Government under the Second Republic for its efforts in continued support for arts development throughout the country.

The sentiments by Artistes 4ED came barely fortnight after sections of society warned Zimdancehall artiste Wallace Chirumiko popularly known as Winky D, to desist from singing songs meant to tarnish the country's image and causing alarm and despondency among the people.

Various arts stakeholders said if Winky D wants to join politics he should do so openly and not hide behind music to sing political songs which divide the nation.

This follows the lyrics contained in most of his songs from an album that he launched on New Year's Eve in Harare.