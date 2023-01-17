Zimbabwe: Shaba, Makoto Qualify for Chess World Cup

LINDA Dalitso Shaba and Rodwell Makoto consolidated their status as the country's leading chess players after they won the 2023 CBZ World Cup qualifiers at Joina City yesterday.

South Africa-based international master Makoto returned home to win the tournament after beating Jemuse Zhemba into second position. Makoto said he is happy to have managed to win the tournament and is now looking forward to the World Cup.

"I am very happy with this win. We had a small but competitive contest which had top players. I am going to work hard as we get closer to the World Cup. "I had so much competition from Zhemba who did well and I am looking forward to do well at the World Cup," said Makoto.

Spenser Masango was third while Emerald Mushore was fourth.

The women's section was won by Shaba, a gold medalist at the African Amateur Individual Chess Championships held in Kenya last November.

Second place went to Christine Mukwena as Tatenda Zengeni was third. ZCF president Muchakanakirwa Mkanganwi said he is happy with the way the four-day tournament went.

"I am glad that we now have new champions after we last had one back in 2019. We are grateful to CBZ Holdings for helping us with sponsorship and we are hopeful that we will continue with the partnership.

"The financial institution came at the right time for us and we are happy with the partnership," said Mkanganwi.