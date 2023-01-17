Kenya: Ambulance Overturns in Kisumu As It Rushes to Accident Scene

17 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Kisumu ambulance overturns at it rushes to an accident scene where 15 people were feared dead in Kipsitet, the border of Kisumu and Kericho counties.

The accident occurred when a bus from Kakamega heading to Nairobi rolled, killing and injuring passengers.

The driver of the ambulance from the neighbouring Muhoroni Sub county hospital rolled after losing control of the vehicle.

The driver's condition remains unknown.

Those who were injured from the accident were rushed to Kericho County hospital.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.