Kenya: Ambulance Overturns in Kisumu As It Rushes to Accident Scene

Kisumu — Kisumu ambulance overturns at it rushes to an accident scene where 15 people were feared dead in Kipsitet, the border of Kisumu and Kericho counties.

The accident occurred when a bus from Kakamega heading to Nairobi rolled, killing and injuring passengers.

The driver of the ambulance from the neighbouring Muhoroni Sub county hospital rolled after losing control of the vehicle.

The driver's condition remains unknown.

Those who were injured from the accident were rushed to Kericho County hospital.