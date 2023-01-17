Zimbabwe: Man Granted Protection Order Against Violent Ex-Girlfriend

A Harare man has been granted a protection order against his ex-lover who allegedly turned violent since the day he decided to terminate their love affair.

Adrian Mbano took Yvonne Gwaze to the Harare Civil Court to settle their issues.

Magistrate Ms Tamara Chibindi ordered in default, Gwaze not to harass, threaten or insult Mbano and she also forbade her from visiting his place of residence.

Mbano told the court that his ex-girlfriend has been tormenting him for a while and he was tired of the abuse.

"I think she is disturbed mentally. Every time she would accuse me of being unfaithful without any evidence and would insult me using obscene language," he said.

"When she gets angry, she destroys my property in the house and she recently smashed my television screen."

He said because of that violent behaviour he decided to end the relationship which she refused to accept.

Mbano said since then she calls him numerous times, visits his house drunk, and causes commotion.

Recently, she damaged his car and he reported the matter to the police.