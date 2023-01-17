Southern Africa: SADC Corpse-Burning Soldiers Probed

The SADC mission in the northern Mozambique province of Cabo Delgado has instituted an investigation into a video circulating on social media, purportedly showing soldiers throwing dead bodies onto a pile of burning rubble.

The 20-second video, which Amnesty International also reviewed, gained traction on social media on 10 January 2023.

The incident is believed to have taken place during the month of November 2022 in Cabo Delgado, where the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) regional force, which includes troops from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), has been fighting armed rebel groups since 2021, alongside Mozambican government forces.

The video also depicts at least one SANDF member watching and filming the event.

The SANDF released a statement on 10 January, in which they acknowledged SANDF member(s) were present.

The SANDF said they are investigating the matter, and "those who are found guilty of such acts will be brought to book".

President Hage Geingob, who is chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, confirmed that SAMIM, which has been helping Mozambique fight Islamic State-linked rebels, is investigating the video.

"In the last few days, however, we have noted with regret a disturbing video clip circulating on social media, depicting members of defence forces throwing the bodies of deceased people in a pile of burning rubble. I wish to inform the general public that the SAMIM leadership has instituted investigations to establish the circumstances of the matter, the result of which will be shared once completed," Geingob stated.

Furthermore, he emphasised that SADC does not condone acts reflected in the video, and once the investigations are completed, SADC will take appropriate measures, in line with the international law of armed conflict.

Similarly, Amnesty International's director for east and southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, reacted to the clip by saying the video showing soldiers burning corpses is another horrific event that gives a glimpse of what is going on away from the attention of international media in this forgotten war in Cabo Delgado.

"Tragically, it appears that incidents of violence against civilians, extrajudicial executions and other human rights violations and violations of international humanitarian law are still occurring, as previously documented by Amnesty International", he added. SAMIM was deployed on 15 July 2021 in Cabo Delgado as a response to support Mozambique to combat terrorism.

Several other SADC member countries have contributed troops to the regional force fighting alongside Mozambican and Rwandan soldiers against insurgents.

Since the conflict in resource-rich Cabo Delgado started in 2017, more than 4 000 people have been killed and "nearly one million" have been forced to flee, according to the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said fighters from an armed group known locally as al-Shabab or al-Sunna wa Jama'a (ASWJ) "have attacked villages, killed civilians, kidnapped women and children, and trained boys to fight government forces".

"State security forces also committed serious human rights violations during counter-terrorism operations, including intimidation, ill-treatment of displaced people, and the use of unlawful force against civilians."

Since the deployment of SAMIM, Geingob said, there has been tremendous improvement in the humanitarian and security situation, resulting in the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their areas of origin.

"The SAMIM force has always conducted itself in a professional, efficient and responsible manner, in line with applicable laws and the rules of engagement that govern SAMIM operations. On behalf of SADC, and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to reiterate SADC's commitment to peace and security in the region," the president remarked.

In this regard, Geingob pledged that SADC will continue to support Mozambique, through SAMIM, in combatting terrorism and acts of violent extremism in the Cabo Delgado province.

This, he observed, will be achieved by neutralising the terrorist threat and restoring security in order to create a secure environment and pave the way for the sustainable development of Mozambique and the SADC region. -anakale@nepc.com.na