Namibia: Police Caution Ohangwena Region Residents About Flood Water

THE police have cautioned residents of the Ohangwena region to take precautionary measures around the flood waters currently flooding parts of the region.

This was said by police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi and follows the drowning death of a 10-year-old girl from Omungwelume village in an earth dam on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Lucia Nghinananye, Shikwambi said.

"It is alleged that the deceased and other children were fishing.

"The next of kin are informed," Shikwambi said.

With so much water in the region currently, Shikwambi said many are fishing and catching frogs, while some children swim and cross the waters to attend school.

"They must never underestimate the level of water. Flowing oshanas can be very dangerous, hence the need to reiterate our caution and encourage them to stay away from water," she said.

Parents must educate and deter children from playing, crossing and swimming in the water, she urged.

"Unless supervised. One life lost is too many. Let us be careful and save lives," Shikwambi said.